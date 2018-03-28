Bhopal: Bhopal, Indore to have commissioner system of policing say CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced implementation of police commissioner system in Indore and Bhopal. Reviewing law and order, the chief minister said that in wake of increasing population in the two cities, he has decided to opt for the new system of policing.

Chouhan said rights of police need to be increased as both cities have been expanding and it is not easy to look after administration and law and order at the same time. Chouhan had announced implementation of police commissioner system during a debate on governor’s address in the state assembly in 2012. The system could not see the light of the day amidst pressure from IAS officers.

Chouhan said a cabinet sub-committee should be constituted to monitor internal security. Law and order should be reviewed on weekly basis at district level. He said police needs to take support from women’s self-help groups also. He added that a law commission would be soon set up for the grant of special allowance to police force, on the lines of Hawk force, posted in Naxal-affected areas.

It was informed in the meeting that action against more than 11,000 anti-social elements has been taken across the state so far. The points raised during a workshop of IPS officers were also discussed in the meeting.

Home minister Bhupendra Singh said the idea to implement police commissioner system in Bhopal and Indore is being serious contemplated.