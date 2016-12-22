Bhopal: Bhopal division players clinch 14 gold medals

BHOPAL: The matches of judo, athletics and boxing were played on Wednesday the second day of ‘Khedo India’ being organised at TT Nagar Stadium in the city. The players of boys and girls categories from various divisions showcased their excellent performances in the championship to grab gold, silver and bronze medals.

The boxers of Bhopal division bagged 14 gold medals, two silver and a bronze. Muskan, Sanju, Vidushi of under-17 girls category and Akash, Mayank, Bhupendra of under-17 boys category, Ayushi Maheshwari, Khushi, Mahi of under-14 girls category, Himanshu, Vikas, Hitesh and Adarsh of under-14 boys category won gold medals each.