Bhopal: Bhoj varsity registrar files police complaint against ex-director

Bhopal: MP Bhoj Open University registrar has filed a police complaint against varsity ex-director Praveen Jain for his alleged involvement in financial discrepancies and irregularities in staff regularisation. Registrar Sarita Singh in a complaint to Chunabhatti police said, that Jain, who has been suspended, was involved in many financial anomalies and there were discrepancies in regularisation of staff during his tenure as in-charge registrar.

She told Free Press that one of the employees of records section told her that Jain allegedly took away his recruitment papers and also the documents of regularisation carried out by him. The appointment letters couldn’t be issued to 27 faculty members appointed during the tenure of Jain.

Former Registrar MK Tiwari submitted a report to Governor office against the director Jain and VC Tariq Zafar, informed the registrar. Meanwhile, the University is now fighting a case in connection with illegal appointments. Over a dozen employees who had been regularise during Jain’s tenure, have taken a stay against their removal from the High Court.

Defending himself, Jain said, all documents pertaining to regularisation of staff and other decision are with the new VC Kanhare. The university also filed a reply in the High Court on the issue of regularisation and appointments, he said. The VC and registrar head the institution and take all \ decisions, I was not on these posts to have decided on these things so how could I be held responsible it, asked Jain.