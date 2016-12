Bhopal: In a late night bureaucratic reshuffle state government transferred three IAS officers on Friday.

Raisen collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav of 2004 batch has been shifted to state education centre as director. He will be replaced by Bhavna Valimbe of 2008 batch. Before the reshuffle she was posted in Lok Sewa Prabandhan Department and Tourism department as deputy secretary.

Commissioner State Education Centre Deepti Goud Mukherjee has been shifted as secretary school education department.