Bhopal: Bhavantar scheme comes under fire at Cabinet meeting

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ambitious Bhavantar Bhugtan Scheme came under fire from his ministerial colleagues at the cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

Agriculture minister Gaurishankar Bisen went to the extent of questioning the very premise of the scheme. He said that the farmers – for whom the scheme was formulated – are not benefitting from it. Instead, the traders were looting them. Bisen also expressed deep concern over the low price of urad in the market.

Bisen demanded that the government should start purchasing farm produce at minimum support price (MSP). Finance minister Jayant Mallaiya, however, said that there was no merit in the demand. He also referred to the financial condition of the government to oppose the idea. Paras Jain backed Mallaiya.

Other ministers voiced their concern over the mayhem in the mandis after the implementation of the scheme. Archana Chitnis said that proper arrangements should be made to ensure that the farmers don’t have to wait in crowd for hours at mandis. Other ministers were disappointed that the farmers were not getting Rs 50,000 in cash.

They said that despite government’s unambiguous orders, the traders were not ready to pay up to Rs 50,000 in cash to the farmers. The traders argue that if they do so, they would be liable to be questioned by the I-T department anytime for next ten years.

Chouhan asked the ministers to obtain feedback on the implementation of the scheme from the districts under their charge and get back to him. He said that he would take a decision on the issue in the next two-three days. He also said that the ministers should give their suggestions whether the scheme should be continued or the government should start procurement of food grains at MSP.