Bhopal: Beware! Extreme cold can trigger many diseases

BHOPAL: The sudden fall in temperature has not only halted the city but has exposed the residents to many diseases as well. Apart from common cold, pneumonia, sore throat and earaches, winters increases the risk of heart attacks, hypothermia, asthma and eczema as well.

The decrease in temperature increases blood pressure, resulting in heart attacks and skin diseases like eczema, specially atopic dermatitis. To save the sensitive skin from atopic dermatitis, drinking water and using creams advised by doctors should be used by those who already suffer from any kind of skin diseases.

The most-affected are the newborns and infants, who are vulnerable to hypothermia and cold stress, which reduces blood sugar levels and makes them prone to infection. According to paediatrician Dr Jayshree Nadkarni, newborn babies should be fed frequently and kept in warm places. “Children are the most affected by the winters because they are very delicate and are in the stage of adapting to the outside temperature and environment and that is why they catch viral and other infections very quickly. So it is very important to keep them in a warm place, take them out in sun and breastfeed them frequently because that increases their immunity”, she said.

Dr I.K. Chugh, civil surgeon, JP hospital said that the number of patients has increased but most of them are of common diseases like cold, cough, fever and also of cold stroke. “Among children, cough accumulates in chest which blocks breathing. In such cases, we use inhalers to unblock the air passage. Apart from this, cold can invite many other diseases. Bhopal residents are not habitual of such low temperatures and sudden decrease in temperature exposes one to diseases. In winters one should always stand in Sun at least for 10-15 minutes and drink lukewarm water, eat seasonal vegetables and fruits and diet which is high in protein. One should be completely covered while venturing out and should always use wind resistant clothes. Covering ears and head is a must”, he said.