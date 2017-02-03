Bhopal: Beti bachao brand ambassadors feted

GWALIOR: Collector Sanjay Goyal feted the brand ambassador daughters of Beti Bachao-Beti Padao campaign in a programme on Wednesday at Tansen Residency. This programme was organised under the aegis of District Advisory Committee of PC-PNDT Act.

Suggestions were also taken on the future working plan of the campaign. It is worth mentioning that on 24 January, on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Union Minister Menka Gandhi felicitated the Collector Dr Sanjay Goyal for the effective implementation of provisions of PC-PNDT Act.

Collector said in the programme that the district got this glory with the support of brand ambassador daughters who made positive environment, activation of PC-PNDT Advisory Committee, implementation of act from social and voluntary organisation, media and with the support of citizens.