Bhopal: Be in communion with God everyday

BHOPAL: His Eminence Telesphore Cardinal Toppo, Archbishop of Ranchi exhorted to encounter God in daily life situations and to communicate the rich experience with all people, during the Holy Eucharist, the third day of the 29th

Plenary Assembly of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), in the city on Thursday.

Reflecting upon the encounter of Simeon and Anna with child Jesus on the feast of the ‘Presentation of the Lord’, Cardinal Toppo asked, ‘Do we find joy in our daily opportunities to encounter God? Or are we content just with ritual observance?” He added, “We easily get energised with crowd pulling celebrations and get deviated by modern gadgets, but fail to live a life of deep encounter with Christ.”

He continued, “We need to reflect collectively on the importance of such encounters in our life as shepherds of the Church while we focus on family ministry which is founded on the bedrock of encounters.”

Looking forward to the future he further added that “The astonishment received in the encounter will be fortified for being a light to all people. Rebuild church to be the light to all peoples is a great challenge.”