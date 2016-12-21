Bhopal: Be cautious on social networking sites

BHOPAL: A seminar on cyber security, under the joint aegis of Radharaman Group of Institutions and Madhya Pradesh Cyber Police, was organised on Tuesday. Assistant inspector general of police Nishchal N Jharia and cyber security expert Shobhit Chaturvedi gave useful tips to the students regarding online safety. Jharia in his address threw light on cyber crimes while Chaturvedi elaborated on cyber security, IT infrastructure and career options. Jharia said in cyber crime, 3 years jail and penalty of Rs 3 lakh can be slammed. We should be careful while visiting social networking sites. Group chairman RR Saxena and others were present on the occasion.