Bhopal: BDA to spend Rs 355 cr on projects in next fiscal

Bhopal: Bhopal development authority (BDA) has announced its budget for the fiscal year 2018-19, on Wednesday. According to BDA, it will spend Rs 355 crore in the next fiscal for the projects. The various projects which the authority will undertake in the year include houses for the economically weaker sections (EWS), where affordable houses will be provided under the Atal Ashray Yojana.

BDA said that the houses in phases 2 and 3 at the Barrai will meet its target of providing affordable houses to the people belonging to EWS. According to BDA, the projects including Raja Bhoj housing projects, Aerocity phases 1 and phase 2, phase 1 and phase 2 of the Misrod and Katar hills are underway. The other projects include phase 2 and phase 3 at Vidhyanagar are also underway while Mahalaxmi campus having as many as 782 houses too is under construction.

The authority is also developing the Pari Bajaar Ram Nagar area work in the heart of the city. The work in the Misrod phase 1, located near Aakriti eco city and Rohit Nagar E-8 are also being developed. The authority has also vowed to meet the targets given by the tribal welfare department, Red Cross Society and collector office. The other projects including the multi-level commercial and non commercial buildings near Nehru Nagar under the Annapurna phase-2 and ISBT near the Habibganj will also be developed in the current fiscal.