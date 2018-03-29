Bhopal: BDA to spend Rs 355 cr on projects in next fiscal
Bhopal: Bhopal development authority (BDA) has announced its budget for the fiscal year 2018-19, on Wednesday. According to BDA, it will spend Rs 355 crore in the next fiscal for the projects. The various projects which the authority will undertake in the year include houses for the economically weaker sections (EWS), where affordable houses will be provided under the Atal Ashray Yojana.
BDA said that the houses in phases 2 and 3 at the Barrai will meet its target of providing affordable houses to the people belonging to EWS. According to BDA, the projects including Raja Bhoj housing projects, Aerocity phases 1 and phase 2, phase 1 and phase 2 of the Misrod and Katar hills are underway. The other projects include phase 2 and phase 3 at Vidhyanagar are also underway while Mahalaxmi campus having as many as 782 houses too is under construction.
The authority is also developing the Pari Bajaar Ram Nagar area work in the heart of the city. The work in the Misrod phase 1, located near Aakriti eco city and Rohit Nagar E-8 are also being developed. The authority has also vowed to meet the targets given by the tribal welfare department, Red Cross Society and collector office. The other projects including the multi-level commercial and non commercial buildings near Nehru Nagar under the Annapurna phase-2 and ISBT near the Habibganj will also be developed in the current fiscal.
JUST ARRIVED
- Bhopal: University’s VC announces termination of wardens for strip checking girl students
- Karnataka polls date leak: ECI Officers’ Committee examine responses submitted by the parties involved
- Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan busy appeasing Union Minister Tomar, discussions in Delhi over state president
- Urvashi Rautela claims fake Aadhaar card used to book hotel room in her name
- Bhopal: Four two-wheelers, scrap gutted in two separate cases
EDITOR’S PICK
Ball tampering row: Cheats not welcome in any sport
The Australian cricket is unlikely to recover from the blow to its public image and to the morale of its…
Karnataka assembly elections: A tough contest between Congress and BJP in Karnataka
With the notification of the poll schedule in Karnataka, the much-awaited contest between the Congress and the BJP is set…
Holistic approach needed on Child Sexual Abuse
Child Sexual Abuse is a “silent-violent epidemic” as described by the American Medical Association that requires our urgent and unwavering…
Lessons India can learn from Thailand
India began talking about Make in India since 2014. And it has been talking about India becoming the hub of…
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Water crisis looming over India, but can it become an election issue?
William Blake saw a ‘world in a grain of sand’. In the summer of 2018, we will see the world…