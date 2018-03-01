Bhopal: Barkatullah University struggles to declare results on time

BHOPAL: Barkatullah University is unable to declare the examination results of different courses though the system of central valuation of answer sheets has been introduced. The university administration had assured students to declare the results within a week but the process may take more than one and a half months, sources said.

The university declared results of only two semesters of University Institute of Technology on Wednesday but the result was not pasted on notice board as it reached after 5 pm, BU student union President Swapnil Patel told Free Press.

Many issues have crept in the central valuation system. Central valuation of BU is struggling with non-payment to copy checkers, teachers’ denial to come at the center for copy checking. Most of them said they will check answer copies at home. The varsity administration struggled to retain copy checkers in last one month.

“The speed with which the central valuation is going on, varsity will not be able to declare the results till March end,” said one of employees closely associated with central valuation.

“Teachers checking the copy are not paid on time. The administration officials are playing blame game and no one is ready to take the responsibility. We are planning to stage a sit-in to protest delay of results. Deputy registrar Yashwant Pate assured us but did not take concrete steps,” added Patel.

Deputy registrar Yashwant Patel said, “We have declared results of maximum courses and formed a committee to look into the issue of delayed sessions of University Institute of Technology and Department of Pharmacy.”