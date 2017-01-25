Bhopal: Barefooted students rehearse for R-Day on gravel, sustain wounds

BHOPAL: The controversy sparked after barefooted school students sustained bruises through gravels when they were made to perform full dress rehearsal for their performance on Republic Day at Lal Parade on Tuesday. However, earlier when Yoga was practiced, carpets were spread all over the ground. The administration did not provide any carpets for the rehearsal on ground.

However, the news hit headlines on internet and the issue was brought into notice of minister of state for school education, Deepak Joshi. The minister ordered that District Education Officer (DEO) level officer should make inspection of ground before organising any programme.

It was the full dress rehearsal of students for Republic Day. CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan will unfurl the National flag and various cultural programmes have to be organised in addition to tableaux march. Students were practicing rehearsal but there was no carpet and no facilities for protection as they were barefooted.

MoS Joshi said, “I have ordered that DEO level officer will make inspection of the ground condition before any such programme.

There must be good condition of ground and facilities of drinking water for the students.

If ground condition is not good and conducive for practice, the students from schools will not go to participate in any programme or rehearsal.”