Bhopal: Balrang concludes at IGRMS

BHOPAL: The three-day children’s grand cultural festival ‘National Balrang 2016’ concluded on Wednesday at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya. The chief guest of the concluding ceremony was Neeraj Dubey, IAS (commissioner, DPI). On this occasion Anju Bhadoria (director, DPI) and Rakesh Bhatt (coordinator, Balrang-2016) were especially present along with other senior officials of IGRMS and DPI.

While congratulating the winners, participants and organisers, Dubey expressed his happiness and delight over the varied performances in the programme and invited everyone to attend ‘Sihasth-2016’. Addressing the school children he asked students to put education as the most important agenda of life along with that enjoy extra-curricular activities.

After formal inauguration of the concluding ceremony the top five teams from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Tripura gave their performances of folk dance.

The school students from 20 states and two UTs participated in the national level folk dance competition. Out of which students from Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Haryana stood first, second and third respectively.