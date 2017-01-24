Bhopal: Bala Bachchan created ruckus to become opposition leader says CM

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, talking to journalists here on Monday, said that Bala Bachchan was making an issue out of a non-issue to become leader of opposition.

Chouhan said if Bachchan wanted to address the function at Badwani, he could have approached me before my speech.

The chief minister said that Bachchan deliberately got up when he was speaking and created a ruckus. Meanwhile, Congress demonstrated against the incident in the city on Monday. Corporator and district women Congress president Santosh Kansana, led the demonstration in Nehru Nagar. State Women’s Congress president Mandvi Chouhan was also present. An effigy of chief minister was also burnt. Corporator said acting leader of opposition was manhandled in the presence of chief minister and BJP should tender apology for this act.