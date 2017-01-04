Bhopal: Bajrangis object to bride reading Bible, not tying rakhi

Create ruckus at ADM office; try to stop her marriage with ‘Christian’

BHOPAL : Amidst “conversion” controversy, builder Vishal Mitra and Bank Probationary Officer (PO) Ritu Dubey finally tied the knot at ADM Court on Tuesday. On December 24, the family members of the girl had created ruckus in protest against her marriage to Vishal Mitra. Ritu is PO in Punjab National Bank. Vishal is assistant manager with Fortune Builders and lives in Arera Colony.

Even Bajarang Dal activists protested alleging Vishal Mitra of promoting conversion as he is Christian and Ritu Dubey is Hindu.

Vishal’s advocate submitted all documents including mark-sheets and certificate of cremation of his father who died in 2008. Bajarang Dal activists had plea that Vishal father was Hindu so he kept his son name on Hindu pattern but after 2008, he embraced Christianity.

Bajrang Dal activists also opposed ADM who facilitated marriage without report of Superintend of Police. Last time, he instructed SP to submit report but this time, ADM did not wait for report.

Bajarang Dal leader Advocate Devendra Rawat, who appear on behalf of Ritu family members said, “Ritu had stopped performing puja for the past one year and started reading Bible. Even she had stopped tying Rakhi on her cousin brother. She had refused to for holy dip in Ujjain. From Vishal side, all documents were put up before ADM including mark sheet and cremation of his father who died in 2008. But point is that Vishal father was Hindu so his name on pattern of Hindu but after 2008, he embraced Christianity. So all documents show Vishal is Hindu but actually, he is Christian. Nowadays, such trend is on rise. Youths keep their names just like Hindu for marriage with Hindu girl. Bajarang Dal protests it. “