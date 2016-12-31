Bhopal: Bagh print artist gets international recognition

BHOPAL: Well-known young master Bagh print craftsman of the state Mohammed Bilal Khatri was felicitated with UNESCO Award of Excellence for Handicrafts – 2016. Khatri bagged the award for his unique Bagh printed stole and it was given away in Kuwait on December 22. It is noteworthy here that India got 23 awards out for 118 which is highest among all countries. Whereas some other countries including Iran, Jordon, Oman, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Cambodia, Myanmar, China and Australia and others got the awards. Manjari Nirula, vice-secretary of World Craft Council congratulated Khatri on this achievement and also appreciated his work.

Noticeably, 29-year-old craftsman hails from Bagh village of Dhar and had learnt the traditional craft of Bagh Print from his father Mohammed Yusuf Khatri and grandfather late Ismail Sulemanji Khatri who is known as the father of Bagh print. Besides, he has also won National Merit Award-2011 by Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Diploma Award -2014 by International Ethnomir “Dialogue of Cultures – united world” in Russia and State Award 2010 by Government of Madhya Pradesh.