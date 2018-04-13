Bhopal: ‘Babus’ mass leave paralyse Govt work

Bhopal: Demanding a better pay scale nearly, two lakh employees mainly “Babus” availed mass casual leave on Thursday paralyzing working of the government demanding. Those availing leave on protest included mainly, clerks, stenos, class-II employees, class-IV employees, accountants and Lower Division Clerks.

The protest leave will be availed on April 13 also. MP Class-III Employees Association general secretary Laxminaraian Sharma said, “We are on two days protest strike. Baring class-1 and Class-II officials all others joined the strike as they are poorly paid in Madhya Pradesh. Secondly, there are many teething but genuine problems. Government should take prompt action to fulfill our demands.”

Mantralayeen Karmchari sangh president Sudhir Nayak said, “Mainly Babus and class-IV were on strike for pay revisions as they have to work on computers so they are demanding payment at par with that of computer operators. We demand that government should implement Sharad Chandra Committee recommendations.”

The employees staged sin-in at main gate of Vallabh Bhavan, the state secretariat, and raised the slogan in support of their demands. Six major recognized employees organizations, Mantralayeen Karmchari Sangh, Lipik vergiya Karmchari sangh, class-III Employees Union, Laghuventan Karamchari Sangh, Rajasav Karmchari Sangh and Nagarpalika Karmchari sangh supported the strike.

Employee Unions Demands