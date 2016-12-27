Bhopal: Babus get seventh pay scale; employees get lollipop of DA

BHOPAL: While the central government personnel and members of All India Services of the state cadre are availing benefits of the seventh pay commission, the employees of the state government, as of now, will have to remain satisfied with just another installment of dearness allowance on the sixth pay commission scales. With the cabinet meeting on Tuesday approving another installment of DA, it is clear that the state government is not in a hurry to implement the seventh pay commission recommendations. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in his speech on Independence Day, had announced that seventh pay commission scales would be given to the state govt employees but finance minister Jayant Mallaiya had said that the benefit would be given from December.

The implementation of seventh pay commission scales in the state is being delayed citing economic compulsions. The supposed anomalies in the pay scales of employees are also being used as an excuse. Sources say seventh pay scale may be given in the next financial year. The employees were expecting that they would get the scale from state’s Foundation Day but government said that it could not done in view of the model code of conduct coming into effect due to Shahdol Lok Sabha bye-polls.

Employees were hopeful of getting seventh pay scale in the New Year but they are disappointed as the decision has been again postponed.