Bhopal: Babus’ end strike, plan ‘chetna rath’ campaign to expose govt apathy

Bhopal: Government employees on the last day of their strike on Friday decided to take out ‘chetna rath’ all across the state to expose the apathy of government towards its workforce. As many as 2 lakh ‘babus’ employed with various departments of the government had been on strike demanding better pay scale for last two days.

MP Class-III Employees Association general secretary Laxminarain Sharma said “During the days of the strike, it was rumoured that minister Lal Singh Arya will invite us for a meeting to find out solutions to our demands. But, as we have not received any such invitation till evening, we have decided to take out the ‘chetna rath’ to expose the difference between deeds and preaching of the state government. We have also called a meeting to chalk out strategy of the campaign.”

Meanwhile, six major recognised employees unions, including Mantralayeen Karmchari Sangh, Lipik Vergiya Karmchari Sangh, Class-III Employees Union, Laghuventan Karamchari Sangh, Rajasav Karmchari Sangh and Nagarpalika Karmchari Sangh, had supported the strike of babus.

According to the unions, the demands included grade up-gradation for clerks, implementation of Sarad Chandra Committee, third time-scale pay to employees of forest department, PHE and PWD, removal of accountant’s irregularities committed since January 1, 1996, stopping of recovery from employees, removal of professional tax on Class-IV employees, extension of earned leave from 240 to 300 days, benefit of dearness allowance and 7th pay commission recommendation to pensioners, regularisation of contractual employees, revised pay scale for personal assistants working in state secretariat, pay-protection for employees after merger of OilFed and Rs10,000 advances on festival.