Bhopal: Babulal Gaur’s scheme relaunched with new name

BHOPAL: The state government, on Friday, launched Deendayal Rasoi Scheme, repackaging the Ram Roti Scheme initiated by the (then) UAD minister Babulal Gaur seven years back. The scheme was launched by Gaur on 25 December, 2010 – the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Under the Deendayal Scheme, meals will be provided for Rs 5 at designated places in all the 51 district headquarters. It is being said the scheme is inspired by the Amma Thali launched by Jayalalitha, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, but in Madhya Pradesh, Gaur had launched a similar scheme much earlier.

Under the Ram Roti scheme too meals were provided for Rs 5. The only difference is that while evening meals were provided under Ram Roti scheme, under Deendayal Rasoi scheme, only afternoon meals will be served. The Ram Roti scheme was run by the urban administration department (UAD). The same department, now renamed urban development, will run the Deendayal Rasoi scheme.

Gaur said the state government had merely repackaged the scheme launched by him as UAD minister. He said his scheme was meant for cities with two lakh-plus population, while the Deendayal scheme was being implemented all over the state. The scheme launched by Gaur was replicated by other states too. Launching the scheme in Gwalior, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the purpose of the scheme was to ensure that no one slept on empty stomach in the state.