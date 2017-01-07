Bhopal: Babas cannot treat kidney stones

BHOPAL: “Most of the kidney disease and kidney failures are caused due to superstitious practices and carelessness”, said Urologist Dr Arvind Joshi in an awareness program on prostate and kidney stones.

Dr Arvind Joshi further said in Bhopal there are several Babas who treat kidney stones without medicines and surgery and people also believe them. “I have had many cases where the patient reaches the last stage of disease and then comes to us for treatment. Kidney or any other disease cannot be cured the way these Babas do and people in spite of being educated fall for their false claims”, he said.

“Drinking ample amount of water is enough to protect kidneys from developing stones and people don’t follow this simple lifestyle change. Kidney stones develop slowly over a long period of time so if one keeps drinking water, stones can be avoided. Prostate stones are little difficult to be treated just by drinking water if the size is more than 8 mm because then it will not be able to travel in prostate gland.”, he added. He also said that apart from stones, chronic kidney diseases are also caused due to the poor lifestyle practices.