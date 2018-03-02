Bhopal: Authorities struggle to reduce road congestion

Bhopal: In last five years, the numbers of cars on the roads have doubled but the roads have not expanded accordingly. In 2012, the numbers of cars in the state were 4.93 lakh but the number increased to 8.77 lakh in in 2017 that put pressure on parking space and on the roads. The taxi vehicles including three-wheelers have more than doubled.

ASP traffic Mahendra Jain said city’s notified parking areas can accommodate 50,000 motorcycles and 5,000 cars. But city has more than 10 lakh motorcycles and 4.50 lakh cars at present. In contrast, the number of buses was 1.53 lakh in 2012. This figure reached 1.80 lakh in 2017.

The state transport department does not have an answer why buses were registered in less numbers compared to cars in last five years. This is despite the fact that the government has eased permit process, registration, licensing rules etc.

Deputy transport commissioner Ajay Gupta said that if someone wants to start a new bus, the department is ready to provide the facility. “But I think that there is no monetary or transporting problem for the bus operators to start a new bus. It is stagnation in passengers’ demand,” he remarked.

The parking space has shrunk in the city. People park their vehicles against the norms. To park a small car, it covers 60 square feet area and for the big cars like SUV it covers 84 square feet area. This creates problems for the commuters. According to Mahendra Jain, people should pool-up their travel to reduce traffic pressure, which will also save their money.

In Bhopal, vehicles ply at normal speed of 22 kilometres per hour. In Delhi, it is 16 kilometres per hour. In Mumbai, it is 14 kilometres per hour. Bhopal and Indore will face Mumbai and Delhi type of situation in near future, say observers.

Solutions are at hand, according to deputy municipal commissioner Harish Gupta who said three multilevel parking will start in next six months. This will solve roadside parking. He said multi-level parkings at TT Nagar, MP Nagar and Bairagarh are under construction. All the three will have the capacity to park 1000 cars and 1200 motorcycles. According to Gupta, urban development department had conducted survey with MANIT scholars to sort out the parking problems. After the report, it was decided to establish three multilevel parkings.