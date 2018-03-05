Bhopal: Authorities reject ‘order’ doing round on social media; term it fake, to lodge complaint with cyber cell

BHOPAL: The school education department is going to lodge a complaint with cyber cell in connection with a ‘fake order’ which went viral on social media on Sunday regarding the merging of Adhyapak Samwarg into school education department.

An ‘order’, dated March 1, 2018, carrying a signature of deputy secretary school education department is doing rounds on social media stating that as per the declaration of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on February 24, the Adhyapak Samwarg has been merged into school education department. The order further states that the salary of the teachers will be decided later after the approval from the finance department.

The school education department commissioner Neeraj Dubey has categorically termed the order as fake. The government has not released any order in this connection and some nefarious elements have done the mischief of circulating fake letter on social media on Sunday, said Dubey.

As the letter has gone viral on social media, a complaint will be logged with the cyber police cell, said the commissioner. Earlier the Adhyapak Samwarg was agitating against the state government demanding merger of their services in school education department. Rallies, demonstrations were held and even teachers including women had got their head tonsured to make government concede to their demands. On February 24, the protestors had met the CM and latter had announced different cadres of teachers will be merged in the education department and there will be only one cadre which will be Teacher Cadre. Recently, in his budget speech, finance minister Jayant Malaiya had also stated about the merging of the Adhyapak into the school education department.

Till date no order has been issued by the government in this regard, however, a fake letter doing rounds on social media has once brought unrest among the Adhyapaks, who have been waiting for the government to walk the talk.