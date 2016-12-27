Free Press Journal
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday celebrated

— By FP News Service | Dec 27, 2016 08:36 am
NASRULLAGANJ: City council celebrated Bharat Ratna, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday at Atal udyan of the city with full of joy and cut the cake in the leadership of horticulture minister Surya Prakash Meena on this occasion the corporates of city council, BJP mandal including workers and other people were present.

