NASRULLAGANJ: City council celebrated Bharat Ratna, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday at Atal udyan of the city with full of joy and cut the cake in the leadership of horticulture minister Surya Prakash Meena on this occasion the corporates of city council, BJP mandal including workers and other people were present.
Bhopal: Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday celebrated
Tagged with: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Atal udyan Bharat Ratna BJP mandal City Council Former PM horticulture minister leadership Surya Prakash Meena
JUST ARRIVED
-
Homeless people more prone to insomnia, daytime fatigue: study
-
Visakhapatnam: CBI arrests Income Tax Officer for accepting bribe
-
Bombay HC tells MCGM to regularise promotions of 12 X-ray technicians
-
President accepts Jung’s resignation, Anil Baijal’s name proposed as successor
-
Punjab BJP to kickstart its poll campaign tomorrow
EDITOR’S PICK
Numbers that ruled 2016; The New Year marks start of a fresh nine-year cycle
This was the year Indians became familiar with statistics: Rs 15.44 lakh crore was the value of currency taken out…
Rahul Gandhi-sponsored Opposition conclave a flop show
There is no mistaking the fact that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s much-heralded conclave of opposition leaders has proved to be…
Armed forces concerned about increasing politicisation of top-level appointments
The Modi government at the Centre may have had compelling reasons for side stepping the seniority criteria. Perhaps Union Defence…
China now within India’s missile range
It is indeed a matter of deep satisfaction and elation that India’s longest range nuclear-capable missile, Agni-5 was successfully test-fired…
More up PM’s sleeve to combat black money
Was it a faux pas on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have hinted at a long term…