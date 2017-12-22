Bhopal: At 7°C Mandla coldest city in plains of MP

Bhopal: Mandla was the coldest city in the plains of state on Thursday, with night temperature settling at 7°C, while mercury dropped to 6.0°C in Pachmarhi- the hill station. Many places in the state including Umaria, Damoh, Raisen, Chhindwara and Nowgaon recorded temperatures in single digits.

Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar, Rewa and Ujjain regions are likely to witness shallow to moderate in the next 24 hours. Most parts of the state have been witnessing the winter chill during the morning hours. Similarly, cold day condition prevailed in various cities like Narinsghpur, Khargone, Shajapur, and Ujjain as these places recorded major drop in night temperature in the last 24 hours.

Ujjain recorded drop of 5.5 degree Celsius, Shajapur 3.5 °C, while night temperature in Indore dipped by 3.6 °C. Similarly, Bhopal and Sheopurkalan each recorded fall of 3 degree Celsius. In Bhopal, thick fog enveloped the city causing poor visibility in the morning hours. Biting cold paralysed the normal life. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 24.9 degree Celsius which was 1 degree below normal, while the minimum temperature was 10 degree Celsius which was also 1 degree below normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 25.6 degree Celsius, 1 degree below normal. The minimum temperature in the city was 10.8 degree Celsius. According to Meteorological department, wind pattern has now become northerly so temperature is plummeting. Many parts of the state are in grip of intense cold. Further, mercury is likely to reduce. Wind blowing from northern parts of the country is infusing the cold in Madhya Pradesh.