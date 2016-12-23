Bhopal: Arunachal students gift trees to IGRMS

BHOPAL: Two students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mahadevpur of Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh, Monalisa Bagri and Jaummaio gifted tea and betel saplings to director of the IGRMS on Friday. These saplings were planted on the premises of Veethi Sankul premises under the leadership of Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri is ideal for Tea plants.
