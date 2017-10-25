Bhopal: Army man reminds cops of rules, gets punched

Sehore: The policemen do not like anyone reminding them of the rules and the laws which they are supposed to follow. And if someone dares to do it, he should be ready to face blows and abuses.

This was what happened during vehicle checking drive at Indore Naka. Three persons reached police picket riding a bike. The cops signalled them to stop and the moment the bike came to a stop, they removed the keys of the vehicle. One of the bike riders protested saying that the police have every right to impose fine on them but they cannot forcibly take away the keys.

That was enough for the cops to fly off the handle. They beat youth with lathis and punched them on their face while hurling expletives at them. One of the youths then told the cops that he was an army man. Soon a crowd assembled at the spot. The TI asked the youth to produce his card and after verifying that he was indeed a armyman allowed to him to go. Eyewitnesses said that traffic in-charge Vijendra Marskole, SI Brijmohan Dhakad and half-a-dozen other policemen were present at the place. They stopped 27 bike riders and recovered fine of Rs 7,000 from them.

I was coming with my two brothers from my village Shukalia Hanskar. We were stopped at the police picket. We requested them to issue challan to us and allow us to go. But they took away the keys of the bike and assaulted me and my brothers. After I produced my army I-card, they allowed us to go after paying the fine. I will complain about the incident to senior officials.

– Santosh Ahirwar,

Clk (SD), Indian Army, posted at Guwahati

Three persons riding a bike were stopped. When one of our men removed the keys from the vehicle, they started misbehaving and tried to snatch away the keys. After that, there was some pushing around. When he showed his army ID card, he was told to wear helmet and follow traffic rules and was challaned. We allowed them to go.

– Vijendra Marskole,

traffic in-charge