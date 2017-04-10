Bhopal: Army man commits suicide by hanging self

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old Indian Army recruit allegedly committed suicide by hanging self from a tree near Railway cabin on Sunday at Bairagarh locality here. The police during the initial investigations have found a suicide note from his clothes which says ‘I am not committing suicide due to my job. I had interest in it’, police said.

According to Bairagarh police, the deceased identified as Akhilesh Vishwakarma, a resident of Sehore district was in the Indian Army. He was posted in Goa where he was under going training and had come to Jabalpur for a 3-months training. On Sunday morning at about 9.30 am, the police got information from a local that there is a body hanging from a tree near his house.

The police reached the spot and recovered the body During the initial investigation it found a suicide note from his clothes along with a railway ticket from Jabalpur to Sujalpur. It is suspected that he was going to his home from Jabalpur and had stopped at Bairagarh where he committed suicide. The police have registered a matter under section 174 of CrPC and investigations are on.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging self from the ceiling fan of his house on Sunday at Shahjahanabad locality here. The police have found no suicide note from his possession and investigations are on, police said.

According to Shahjahanabad police, the deceased, Anil Rawat, used to live with his wife at his house located in Vajpayee Nagar at Shahjahanabad locality. On Sunday morning he was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside his house by the neighbours who later informed the police.

The police during the initial investigations found that he was a drunkard and often used to have altercations with his wife. Two days ago, his wife left him and went to her parents house after which he was in depression which may be the reason behind his suicide. A matter under section 174 of CrPC have been registered and investigations are on, added police.