Bhopal: Army jawan uses AK47 to settle property dispute

Bhopal: An army jawan killed a man using an AK 47 rifle to settle a property dispute in Rewa district. Police have arrested the soldier and his brother and are tracking the source of the restricted automatic gun which was in his possession for over a decade. Police have also sent the details of the case to Army headquarters.

Army jawan Dhirendra Singh Gharwar and his younger brother Nagendra Singh killed a 25-year-old Suresh alias Nilu Gautam of Raipur Karchuliyan area using an AK 47 rifle. DSP Arvind Shrivastava informed that they uncovered the blind murder mystery after around ten days of investigations. The two brothers killed their childhood friend Suresh over property dispute and dumped the body at Quati waterfall.

The two accused are in police custody and are being interrogated. Police have also seized the gun from their relatives Ankit Singh along with the three magazines and 87 cartages. Ankit Singh is also in police custody. Currently posted at 82 Armoured Regiment Ranchi Jharkhand, Dhirendra had come on a month-long leave to native place in Rewa district.

Rewa district superintendent of police Sushant Saxena told Free Press on Sunday that investigation into the trail of AK 47 is underway. “We’ve gathered some vital clues, but it cannot be made public now,” said the district SP. Dhirendra allegedly got possession of the rifle during his brief stint with Rashtriya Rifles in the terror-hit Jammu and Kashmir way back in 2006.

Meanwhile sources said that, Dhirendra, who has been in week-long police remand since his arrest, is being grilled by police to track the origin of the seized AK 47 and three loaded magazines. It is suspected that he probably got the gun from the terror struck Kashmir valley and then brought to Rewa.

Key police sources forming part of the investigation confided that during the questioning Dhirendra has revealed that the assault rifle was seized during combing and search operations in the jungles of Kupwara over a decade ago when he was posted in Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in J&K.

However, cops interrogating him are not ready to take the admissions of the arrested Army man. They are probing other possible angles, including that AK 47 might have slipped into the jawan’s hands possibly from any army facility in Jammu and Kashmir, during his posting at RR post-2006.

A police officer privy to investigations confided that the police have already started correspondence with the Army and RR establishment in Jammu and Kashmir and other concerned agencies to ascertain the trail of the AK 47, which was in Dhirendra’s possession for long.