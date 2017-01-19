Bhopal: ‘Ardh Satya’ inaugurates film fest on Om Puri

Bhopal: A classic Hindi movie of 1983 ‘Ardh Satya’ was screened on Wednesday second day of three-day film festival ‘Ekagra’. Centred on eminent actor Om Puri, the festival is being organised by Chhavi Prabhag, the film wing of Bharat Bhawan. It is noteworthy here that it is said to be one of the best movie of the versatile actor who passed recently away following heart attack.

Based on the short story, ‘Surya’, by S.D.Panvalkar, the movie is directed by Govind Nihalani. The screenplay of both movies was by Vijay Tendulkar, the noted Marathi playwright and featured dialogues by Vasant Dev.

In this acclaimed copdrama, the protagonist, played by Om Puri, is a policeman struggling with the evils around him and with his own frailties. The film also stars Amrish Puri, Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and features a theme poem by the Marathi writer Dilip Chitre. Nihalani was looking for a new actor to play the role of Rama Shetty when writer Tendulkar convinced him to see the play of Amrapurkar.

It was a Marathi play called “Hands Up”.The title of the film came from a poem written by Dilip Chitre. The movie won many awards and went on to become a landmark film in Indian film history. It is still considered to be one of the best cop films made in India.

A movie ‘Jane Bhi Do Yaron,’ directed by Kundan Shah and ‘Paar,’ directed by Gautam Ghosh would be screened on Thursday from 2 pm and 6.30pm.