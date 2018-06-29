Bhopal: Arch Bishop denies writing to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over intolerance, security to minorities

Bhopal: Arch Bishop Leo Cornelio, on Thursday, denied to have written any letter in recent past to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the government failure to contain extremists and provide security to minorities. The denial came following a video going viral on social media which triggered political speculations that Arch Bishop has written a letter to CM expressing concern over the intolerance, security of minority and failure of government in taking action against extremists.

The Arch Bishop, clarified that the last letter had had written to CM was over Ujjain issue. Arch Bishop Leo Cornelio, though maintained that he keeps writing to society, government over religion, social issue, peace and welfare of minorities. “Even I write letter to CM whenever I feel violation of human rights in the state. But it is very unfortunate that government never took my letter seriously which I have written seeking safety and proper security of minorities in the state,” said Cornelio.

He further said, “I am not a politician so I never poke my nose into political affairs but whenever, I feel violation of human rights, I comment, write letter to society, people and government. It is routine issue to write letter to government to make it realize about duty toward state. Justice should be percolated to last man of the society by proper implementation of Law and order in the state.”

He went on to say that he had to write to CM over the issues which could be dealt at district and block level, “This is a very pathetic situation and the administration should be vigilant”.