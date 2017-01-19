Bhopal: Applications invited for Ma Tujhe Pranam

MORENA: Divisional sports officer said NCC cadets, brilliant students, young men and women and scouts and guides in the 15-25 years age-group can submit their applications by 30 January for Ma Tujhe Pranam scheme. He said that the objective of this scheme is to develop respect for the nation and make the youth aware of military activities at the international borders and also introducing them to discipline of the army men and their routine life etc. and to develop leadership qualities in them.