Bhopal: ‘Aphrodisiacs’ most sought after in Van Mela

BHOPAL: The natural aphrodisiacs to c and herbal medicines to treat infertility have flooded International Van Mela which was inaugurated at Lal Parade Ground in the city on Tuesday.

There was a beeline to buy the herbal aphrodisiacs which have been displayed at almost all the stalls with various names like “Kam-Dev” powder, “Joshila-Ambar”, “Musli-Pak, “Mardana-Taqat” etc. Kam-Dev powder costs Rs 5,000 per kg, while Silajit is being sold in the Mela for Rs 25,000 per kg. Other herbal medicines like Rasayan-Vati costs Rs 15 per tablet.

The forest department and Rajya Laghu Vanopaj Sangh are jointly organising the ‘International Van Mela’ and it will continue till December 24.

The collectors of various herbs and forest produces from Vanopaj Sahakari Samitis from across the state have opened their stalls in this Mela.

The buyer-seller conventions, workshops on conservation of forest produce and its marketing along with free Ayurvedic camps will be organised during the five days.

Dinesh Singh of Jai Sriram Ayurved Aushadhi said, “Joshila -Ambar is beneficial for treatment of impotency.

Although many natural aphrodisiacs are sourced from herbs, dietary supplements such as L’arginine are also taken for this purpose.”

As per Om Gramodyog Seva Sansthan, Kanpur, “Musli-Pak” costs Rs 1100 per kg.

It enhances the libido and cure impotency. Sexual dysfunction is characterised by problems with sexual desire.

Vaidyas want mela extended by a day

Vaidya Annilal Chaudhary said, “If we are not allowed to continue till December 25, we will resort to “Chakka-Jam” as we have paid Rs 13,000 per stall, so from business point of view, holiday is important for us. Mela should continue till December 25.”