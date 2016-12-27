Bhopal: Anti-encroachment drive victims meet collector

NARSINGHPUR: Anti-encroachment drive was taken place at Devakacchar route near by Muktidham on Sunday, in which the slums of the area were removed. Corporate Assu Nema, Ajay Dubey of Aam Admi party, Narayan Mahobia, Manjit Chavda, Abhay Vangatri along with the large number of victims met with the collector at his residence and made him aware about the troubles that are facing by the public.

Collector heard the problems of them and given the assurance that the place for the houses would be made available according to the standards of the administration under Didwara village panchayat.

These houses will be constructed for the eligible beneficiaries, for this the eligible people have to submit the affidavit that they do not have the place for the construction of the houses and not having their own house. Collector Bhosle had given the instructions to SDM Tomar for taking an action regarding this matter.