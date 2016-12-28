Bhopal: Anti-encroachment drive clears Link Road-3

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday at Link Road no-3. After a long gap, BMC administration had again started the drive.

BMC anti-encroachment squad removed kiosks from MANIT Square to Kolar Trisection, Link Road no3.

All kiosks, eateries, pan-shops and road side vendors have been removed from Link Road no-3. Entire drive was executed under supervision of deputy commissioner Rahul Singh and anti-encroachment in-charge Subhash Batham.

Heavy police force was pressed into job for security and safety. However, the kiosks and vendors lodged initial protest with BMC officials but they were told to remove their business from road side. Vendors who were running their business on footpath were also removed.

Earlier, vendors had encroached upon the footpaths, roads side space to run their business on the other side of Patrakar Colony. Even traffic users had started facing problems in negotiating traffic. To get rid of this problem, BMC administration launched anti-encroachment drive and officials assured that the drive would be continued.

Batham said that BMC administration would continue the drive to make footpath free from encroachment. Common people face problems due to encroachment. Encroachers gradually cover roads and create problems in traffic. Link Road has been completely made free from encroachers.