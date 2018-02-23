Bhopal: Answers to the point in clear handwriting– teachers share finest exam tips

Bhopal: Students please take note. The answers must be to the point and written in clear handwriting to score high marks in class 10 examination, say senior teachers who evaluate the CBSE answer sheets of Class X .

Talking to Free Press the teachers shared tips to relieve anxious students from exam stress and how to score good marks. Most of the teachers advised the board examinees to attempt all questions and write answers correctly. And if students support their answers with data and diagram, they should be near perfect, said the teachers. Excerpts:

Bhoomika Maheshwari, science (physics)

First of all, students should read all questions correctly. Neat and systematic works are most important especially for science. From the beginning, the board examinees should manage time. All questions should be attempted. Don’t waste time in writing irrevalent answers. Answers should be to the point. Most of the students forget writing unit while solving physics paper. They should not do so. Answer should be written stepwise with ray diagram, formula and derivation. They can score marks in each step. It is for the first time that 80 % questions will be asked from whole syllabus and 20 % will be internal.

Anu Sharma, English

There are four sections in the subject. In reading section, students have to extract and identify the answer. Most of the students do mistakes in grammatical section which they should avoid. Here practice is must. They should read all chapters to solve the answer of literature section. They should elaborate long questions to the point. They should write 3 to 4 points for 3 mark questions. In letter writing, they should mention 5 to 6 points including advantages and disadvantages. Story writing and literature sections are most important here. It is of 10 marks. Students should write story with moral as well as message. They should elaborate long questions of literature section in depth with at east 6 to 7 points. They should make sure that they have time for correction.

Shubhangini A.Kolarkar, Science (bio)

Thorough chapter reading is essential for science. Students should first read questions carefully. Answer should be written to the point and in order. If needed then must make diagram, don’t skip. My preference would be that they should start answering question from last to first section. If they do so they won’t be missed high marks questions. Don’t write answer in doubt. Instead of writing in bracket, use slash. Students should attempt answer of same question collectively on same page, avoiding writing long gap.

Babita Pandey, Social Science

Answer should be written in points to make it readable. Answer sheets should be in neat handwriting. Students should write answer with confidence. Writing practice is must. There is misunderstanding that the subject is very tough. Most of students find difficulties in memorising dates of history. If they read history like a story, date will be memorised easily. For civics, they should read newspapers daily.

Tuhina Arora, Math

Regular practice is must because we can’t memorise math orally. Also, speed and time management is most important here. Student should solve model papers 3 hours to check speed. They should solve 10 to 15 questions daily. They should attempt question from last section i.e D followed by C, B and A. There is fix steps in theorem. So they should write and learn theorem at least five times. Theirs calculation should be strong. They should paste the chart of formulas in their room and then recite them.