Bhopal: Another debt-ridden farmer ends life in CM’s home dist

Sehore: Three farmers allegedly ended their lives in Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours due to distress over debts, taking the number of farmer suicides in the state since June 6 to 15.

In Sehore alone, the home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, five suicides have been reported since June 10. Upset due to debt burden and mounting pressure from moneylenders, Bansilal Meena, a 50-year-old farmer of Jamania Khurd village in Doraha area of the district hanged self on Monday.

The farmer’s nephew and village Sarpanch Jagdish Patel said that Bansilal owed around Rs 2.50 lakh to the local branch of the PNB. Besides, he had an unpaid loan of Rs 56,000 of the primary credit co-operative society.

Bansilal had also taken loans from the local money-lenders for digging a well in his field and for the marriage of his two daughters. Altogether, he had a loan of Rs 9 lakh and was finding it impossible to repay it. He owned around nine acres of land and was the father of four daughters. Two of them are married and he was worried and anxious about the marriage of other too. Owing to his poor financial condition, none of his daughters could study beyond Class 12. Heeralal Patidar, the chairman of the co-operative society confirmed that the farmer had an unpaid loan of Rs 56,000. Motilal Ahirwar, tehsildar, Shyampur assured all possible assistance to the family of the deceased farmer. He said that the case is being probed.

Vidisha: Jiwan Singh Meena (35) committed suicide on Sunday by hanging from a tree at his farm in Sayar Bamor village in Vidisha district. Tehsildar Santosh Bitoliya claimed that Meena took the extreme step following a strife with his wife. However, a family member of Meena said he was worried about the future of his three daughters amid his spiralling debt.

Neemuch: In Neemuch district’s Pipliya Vyas village, Pyarelal Oad (60) hanged himself to death on Sunday afternoon. Dev Karan, Oad’s son, said his father was under stress as he was unable to repay a loan worth Rs 2.5 lakh taken from a nationalised bank. Neemuch Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and extended a financial help of Rs 20,000 to the family. with inputs from agencies

Suicide spree in Sehore

June 19 Bansilal Meena (50), owed around Rs 2.50 lakh to a bank, hanged self on Monday atJamania Khurd village in Doraha

June 15 Khaju Khan (75), resident of village Bapcha Baramad, under the Siddiqganj, of Sehore district, hanged himself in his field

June 15 Mukesh Gavli 28, resident of village Lachore, under the Narsullagang police station consumed some poisonous substance

June 12 Dulichand Keer a 52-year-old farmer ended life by consuming poisonous substance in Rehti area of Sehore district

Vijay Singh a farmer from village Jogdakhedi, Tehsil Icchawar ended life.