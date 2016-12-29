Bhopal: Annual Sports Day at Maharshi Vidya Mandir

BHOPAL: Maharshi Vidya Mandir celebrated its annual sports day on Wednesday. The chief guest was M.K. Kaushik, Arjun and Dronacharya awardee and coach of Indian men’s hockey team and the guest of honour was Dr. Akhilesh Sharma, Director, Physical Education Department, Barkatullah University.

The event began with the guard of honour and floral welcome of esteemed guests followed by welcome speech delivered by Jayanshi Sharma, a student of class twelfth .Thereafter a march past was staged followed by flag hoisting and torch lighting. On this occasion several cultural programmes were presented by the students. Students of primary and senior wing presented splendid drills. Students of senior wing presented Garba dance which filled cultural essence in the atmosphere and made audience tap their feet.