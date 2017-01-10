Bhopal: Anand Utsav at Panchayat level

GWALIOR: ADM Shivraj Verma said that Anand utsav programme would be organised at the panchayat level in the district from 14 to 21 January. Sports competition and cultural events would be conducted at the cluster levels which were formed of three panchayat under Anand utsav. Letter of citation will be distributed to all the participants of Utsav, a district level programme will be held on 30 January.

ADM said it in collectorate conference room in the meeting of nodal officers. On this occasion SDM Dabra Amanbir Singh, SDM Bhitarwar Iqbal Khan, SDM Gwalior rural HB Sharma, SDM Gwalior Rinkesh Vaishya, SDM Ghatigaon Vinod Singh, Anandam supporter of Gwalior district Dr Satyaprakash Sharma and Anil Kumar Vashishth including other officials were present.

Shivraj Verma said that Anand ministry has been formed by state government. Total 256 village panchayat are in the district which is divided into 81 clusters. For this the instructions have been given to form the committee at sub divisional level in the chairmanship of SDO to conduct the programmes successfully.

The programme at the district level will be organise on 30 January, any person can register himself as a Anandak on the website www.anandsansthanmp.in or one can do the registration on phone number 0755- 2553333.