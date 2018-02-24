Bhopal: Anand Department prepares to spread happiness in schools

Bhopal: The Anand Department of the Madhya Pradesh government, with the cooperation of METIV Center of Israel and Reiki Foundation of America, will expand its activities in the schools of Madhya Pradesh. Ten schools will be selected on a pilot basis to conduct happiness activities. These schools will include five each from Bhopal and Jabalpur. Training of the teachers will begin from July 2.

This was stated by the Additional Chief Secretary of Anand Department Iqbal Singh Bains on the concluding day of the International Happiness Index Workshop. He informed that Madhya Pradesh government has formed the Anand department to work on the various parameters of satisfaction of the citizens. It is an effort to create an atmosphere of joy and happiness for all.

Country Director of United Nations Development Programme, Marina Walter interacted with various people during the session. She said that Madhya Pradesh has taken a historic step by forming a department on new and relevant subject like happiness

Subject Expert Prof. S.S. Rekhi, who is involved in conducting activities in India as well as other countries in the field of happiness, praised the efforts of Madhya Pradesh and Anand department. Radhika Punshi gave a presentation in the parallel session held under the chairmanship of State Election Commissioner R. Parshuram.