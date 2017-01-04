Bhopal: Amitabh, Jagjit Singh in collage

As many as 52 works of well-known city-based artists Shrikant Apte and Kailash Tiwari showcased at Rangdarshani Gallery of Bharat Bhawan on Tuesday under six-day painting exhibition. It was inaugurated by Principal Secretary, Culture Manoj Shrivastava.

In the exhibition, artist Apte exhibited his 29 works, of which 19 are based on collage “Sakshiyat”. Under the series work, he made the portraits of some legendary personalities like Manna Dey, Kumar Gandharv, Amitabh Bachchan, Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya, Jagjit Singh, Bhagat Singh et al wonderfully using magazines and newspapers.

It is noteworthy here that he is working on the series for the past four years. Whereas 18 acrylic and oil works of artist Kailash Tiwari are also on display which highlight the different dimensions of nature beautifully. . The exhibition will remain open for visitors till January 8 from 1 to 7 pm.