Bhopal: Amitabh Bachchan to promote Narmada Yatra on social media

BHOPAL: Famous film actor Amitabh Bachchan has given his consent on publicising Narmada Yatra through the social media. The Yatra is being led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Anupam Kher has also consented to join the yatra.

Bachchan in a letter to Chouhan said that he will not be able to join the yatra in person as he is abroad but he will publicise the campaign on social media. Bachchan also wrote that he will give message of Narmada Yatra to 58 million of his followers on social media.

Bachchan has asked Chouhan to get the necessary inputs about the Yatra sent to him. Earlier, Chouhan had written to Bachchan to join the Yatra. Pandit Jasraj, Baba Ramdev and Shri Shri Ravishankar have given their consent so far to attend the Yatra.

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi will also be joining the Yatra in Hoshangabad on Tuesday.