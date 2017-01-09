Bhopal: Amit Shah in Jabalpur; aims at Punjab polls

BHOPAL: Punjab Assembly polls were the main agenda for BJP national president Amit Shah, who attended 350th Prakash Utsav of Guru Govind Singh in Jabalpur on Sunday.

Shah said that people of Punjab provided grains to the country. He also said that it was Sikhs who made “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” slogan of Lal Bahadur Shashtri successful in its true sense.

Appeasing Sikhs, Shah continued stating that BJP led central government sanctioned Rs 100 crore for celebrations of 350th Prakash Utsav of Guru Govind Singh. BJP national chief showered words of praise at Khalsa sect for organising grand ceremony to mark the occasion. Shah said that one can learn how to live for the country from Guru Govind Singh. Punjab will go to poll on February 4. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan left no stone unturned in appeasing Sikhs. Sikhs riot of 1984 hurts, CM said. Adding he said, “No riot hit Sikh will remain deprived off relief in Madhya Pradesh. Besides, all the religious places of Sikhs will be included in CM Tirath Darshan Scheme.”