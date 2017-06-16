Bhopal: ‘Alpviram evam anandam’ organised at Secretariat

Bhopal: Happiness department organised programme “Alpviram evam anandam” at Mantralaya (State Secretariat) on Thursday. On the occasion customary lamp was lit in the presence of chairperson MP State Mineral Corporation Shiv Kumar Choubey, chairperson of State Employees Welfare Committee Ramesh Chandra Sharma and additional chief secretary (ACS) energy and happiness Iqbal Singh Bais.

Sudheer Nayak, president of employees union of the Mantralaya shed light over the difference between happiness and bliss stating that the two are separate phenomenon. While one can fade away with circumstances, the other remains with us forever as it is a permanent felling, said Nayak.

In the programme, we have to look into ourselves and observe our true self from there which results in major changes in our personality. Rajesh Nema and Jagriti shared their experiences of alpviram and said that the best way to lead life is to convey our gratitude to the ones who cooperated with us while to forget the ones whoever caused us sorrow or trouble. It was decided that the ministry will hold a ‘anand’ meeting during lunch hours on daily basis which will be managed by Suneel Parik and Farhat.