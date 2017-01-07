Bhopal: Alok Sanjar wants train to Patna, railway line to Ashta

BHOPAL: Bhopal MP Alok Sanjar has demanded a new train from Bhopal to Patna and also wants that the Bhopal-Pratapgarh, Habibganj-LTT and Bhopal-Pune trains to run daily. He also demanded speedy completion of Barkhedi Road Over Bridge and Bhopal-Berasia-Ashtha railway line.

He was speaking at a meeting of MPs with Railways officials of Bhopal Railway Division here on Friday.

Dewas MP Manohar Utwal demanded new trains which should have stoppages at small stations between Bhopal and Indore. He also demanded inclusion of Maxi in Bhopal division of Railway. He also demanded facilities of eateries with small trolleys at small Railway stations.

Rodmal Nagar of Rajgarh demanded a new train from Guna to Indore, doubling of the tracks on the Guna-Maxi section, FOB at Guna railway station and Biaora -Sironj-Bina new Railway line.

DRM Alok Kumar appraised MPs about ongoing development work in the meeting. He said that 24 Point of Sales (POS) machines were installed at nine locations in Bhopal Railway division to ensure cashless transaction. Besides, automatic vending machines have been installed at 76 places in four Railway stations to ensure proper eateries for passengers. Seventy one water vending machines have been installed at eight Railway station. Seven lifts facilities have been provided at three Railway station, six escalators at two Railway stations and Free Wi-Fi has been provided at Bina, Habibganj, Itarsi, Vidisha, Sanchi, Shivpuri, Harda, Guna and Ganj Basoda stations.