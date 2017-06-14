Bhopal: ‘All should take part in plantation drive’

Narsinghpur: On July 2, a massive plantation drive would be undertaken in the district under the Narmada Sewa Mission. The target is to plant 50 lakh saplings between 7 am and 7 pm on that day. A training camp was organised at the Government Higher Secondary School, Gotegaon on Tuesday for the block-level officers, sub-engineers, sarpanchas, panchayat secretaries, nodal officers, gram rozgar sahayaks and others in connection with the drive in which the preparations for the drive were reviewed.

Addressing the programme, Pratibha Pal, CEO of the district Panchayat said that the plantation drive can be made successful only if the maximum number of people partner in it. He said that the Narsinghpur district uses Narmada water in copious quantities for irrigation. It is due to the Narmada River that the farmers of the district were prosperous. Hence it was the responsibility of the people of the district to contribute their mite to the campaign for protection and preservation of the River. She said that we should repay out debt to Ma Narmada.

The preparations for the drive were reviewed Panchayat-wise at the meeting. The information on the pits dug up and the kinds of trees to be planted was compiled and collated. Representatives of some village Panchayats complained that the places they had chosen for making plantations were encroached upon. The SDM told the complainants that they should provide specific details about the encroachments to the Tehsildar and the administration would ensure that the encroachments are removed.