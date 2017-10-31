Bhopal: All departments to draw up lists using 20:50 formula

Bhopal: In order to remove deadwood and purge the government services of inefficient and corrupt functionaries, all the departments will prepare lists of employees and officials who have completed 20 years of service or 50 years of age and whose services the government can dispense with. Instructions to this effect have been issued to all the departments by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On Monday, 14 committees of different departments were mandated with the task of preparing the roadmap for the development of the state over the next one year, made their presentations before the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Mantralaya.

After the presentation, the chief minister directed that a combined list of such recommendations of all the committees, which do not involve expenditure, should be compiled. He will announce them on the Foundation Day. As for the recommendations which entail burden on the state exchequer, a decision will be taken later in consultation with the finance department.

He also said that the committees should also ponder on how the ongoing projects and schemes of the government can be amended and improved to make them more efficacious.

Revenue minister Umashankar Gupta, who was the head of the committee on building “corruption-free MP” said that officers who have faced enquiry on account of graft charges, should not be posted at the same place in the future. Secretary, personnel, Rashim Arun Sharma, emphasised on the need for defining corruption. She said that 97 percent department enquiries are closed as they are time-barred. It should be ensured that the departmental enquiries are completed within the stipulated time period.

The committee on ‘Electricity for Every House’ presented an action plan on providing electricity connections to homes still devoid of them.

The ‘Ease of Doing Business’ committee presented a plan of action which, it said, would be implemented by the end of 2019. Chouhan said that the recommendations which are meant to be implemented up to 2018 should be implemented before the year draws to a close. He said that the recommendations, which need cabinet approval, should be put up immediately for consideration.