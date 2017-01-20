Bhopal: All 27 government doctors in Sehore put in their papers

BHOPAL: All 27 doctors in Sehore have submitted their residents protesting against the misbehavior with Dr Dharmendra Singh Suman. The Bharatiya Janata Party too has issued notice to its leader and former district panchayat president Jaspal Singh Arora for misbehaving with the doctor and using abusive language. Human Rights Commission (MPHRC), responding to a memorandum submitted to it by Sehore doctors, has asked collector and superintendent of police (SP) to take legal action against Arora and inform the Commission within seven days.

In-charge civil surgeon Anand Sharma said he has resigned from the post of civil surgeon as protest against misbehaviour with doctor. He is also applying for voluntary retirement by depositing his one month’s salary. Sharma claimed that due to Arora’s pressure so that police case is not be registered.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers Association too has protested against misbehaviour with doctor. The Association said that Dr Dharmendra Singh Suman has been threatened not to get police case registered.

BJP office secretary, Satendra Bhushan Singh said Arora has been given notice seeking his reply in seven days and further action will be decided on his reply.

Arora had misbehaved with doctors on Wednesday in a case related to medical examination of a boy, who was a victim of sodomy.

The incident was followed by civil surgeon leaving his post. With the issue coming to the fore, the doctors across the state have come out against the BJP.