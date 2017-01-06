Bhopal: AISECT wins inter-varsity football championship

BHOPAL: AISECT University registered its win in the West Zone Inter-University Football Championship by defeating Mahatma Phule Agriculture University, Rahuri (Ahmad Nagar) by 2-1. In a match played at Barkatullah University ground, AISECT University players showed display of their skills. Lunminthang hit the first goal for them in the first half of the match. Anand Kumar hit the second goal, which ensured the victory of AISECT University. University management has congratulated the team of its victory.