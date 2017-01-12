Bhopal: Airport security breach, Man goes to runway without getting noticed

BHOPAL: Breach of Airport security incident came to light after a man managed to reach runway on Wednesday. CISF personnel caught the man and handed him over to the Gandhi Nagar police. Alert has been sounded in all the airports after the incident which was reported at 5.30am. Prima facie, he seems to be mentally disturbed.

As per the Gandhi Nagar police sources, Nihal Singh, resident of Sangrur, Punjab was held after he reached runway after entering into airport unnoticed and in the early morning. CISF personnel who spotted him arrested and handed him over to police. Singh has been admitted to Hamidia Hospital for treatment of his illness. He had got down at Bairagarh Railway station but missed his other train. As he knew nothing about the locality, he moved here and there and ultimately, he succeeded in entering airport unnoticed. He asked police to talk to his relatives who have left Sangrur to pick him up. SHO, Gandhi Nagar police station, Kuwar Singh Mukati said, “A suspect entered airport and succeeded in reaching runway. He was arrested and handed over to Gandhi Nagar police. As his health is not well, he has been admitted into Hamidia Hospital. He seems to be mentally disturbed.”